QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.