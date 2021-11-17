Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 268,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

