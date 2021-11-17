Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.65. 4,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanterix by 669.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,072 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

