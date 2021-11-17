Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

