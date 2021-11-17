Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.62. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

