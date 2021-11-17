Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

QTGPF remained flat at $$157.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $189.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

