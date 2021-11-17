Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Reduced by B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AOMR stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

