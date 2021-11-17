Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCL. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Shares of SCL opened at C$4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

