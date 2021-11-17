Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.86.

HCG opened at C$44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$28.26 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.53.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

