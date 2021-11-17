Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BTRS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

BTRS opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

In other news, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 760,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 186,163 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

