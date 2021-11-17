Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issued By William Blair

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.16 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.