Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

QTWO stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

