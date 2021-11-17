Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aravive, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Aravive alerts:

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.