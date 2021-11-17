Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

EIF stock opened at C$46.06 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.77.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.