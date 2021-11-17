Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

