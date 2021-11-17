Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 413.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PUYI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77. Puyi has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

