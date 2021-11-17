Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.47 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,053. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

