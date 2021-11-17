Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.47 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,053. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
