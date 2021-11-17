Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 234 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

