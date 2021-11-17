Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

