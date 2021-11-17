Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

