Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,691.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $27,691.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 20,524,818,483 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

