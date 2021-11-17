Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $14,231.95.

LUNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 235,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.