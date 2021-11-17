Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370,703 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

