Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

