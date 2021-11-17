Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 240,455 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 240,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

