Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 40,331 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.