Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $303.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.69, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

