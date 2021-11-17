Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

