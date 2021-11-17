Prs Reit Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 99.55 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £546.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.66. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Jim Prower acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05). Also, insider Stephen Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

