Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

PLX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,442. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.09% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.