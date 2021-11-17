Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 209.1% in October

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 570,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,708. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
