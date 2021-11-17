Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 209.1% in October

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 570,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,708. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

