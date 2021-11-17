Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
RXDX opened at $36.58 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
