Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX opened at $36.58 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.