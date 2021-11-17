Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $146.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,281. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.