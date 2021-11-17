Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 51,824 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,824 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $896.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

