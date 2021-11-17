Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

