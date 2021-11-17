Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SJM stock opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.