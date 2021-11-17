Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.