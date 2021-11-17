Probity Advisors Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,368,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

