Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

