Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,196,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

