Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.70%.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

In related news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp acquired 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

