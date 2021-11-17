Private Trust Co. NA Sells 200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

