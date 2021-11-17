Private Trust Co. NA Sells 173 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

