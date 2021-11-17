Private Trust Co. NA Sells 119 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

