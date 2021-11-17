Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,751 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

