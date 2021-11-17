Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head-To-Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.09 $25.66 million $0.20 31.90 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Priority Technology and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk and Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.01% N/A -11.69% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Priority Technology beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

