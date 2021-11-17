Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 81.8% in October

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTEC stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.