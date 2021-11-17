Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 175,481 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,481 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.59% of frontdoor worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

