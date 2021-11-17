Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.62% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.