Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $34.13 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

